Twitter is handing out prizes for top brand Super Bowl tweets

Twitter is rewarding brands that cut through the noise on its platform during Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

"We’ve always wanted to incentivise and reward brands on the day of the Super Bowl, just never figured out the right way to do it," said Ryan Oliver, Twitter’s head of brand strategy in the US and Canada. "[Brands are] working hard, and we are seeing that and wanted to do something to recognize this hard and creative work."

The social network’s competition, called #BrandBowl52, will give out four awards: #MVP will be given to the brand with the highest percentage of all brand-related tweets during #SB52; #Blitz will go to the brand that drove the highest velocity of most tweets-per-minute; #QuarterBack will be awarded to the brand with the most retweets of a single tweet during the game; and #Interception will go to the brand without a national TV spot that drove the highest percentage of brand conversation.

Twitter will also honour marketers that receive the highest percentage of all in-game brand conversation versus category competitors across the following industries: FMCG, dining, entertainment, technology and telecommunications, automotive, alcoholic beverages, home and healthcare, financial services, retail, and travel.

Winners will receive a suite of exclusive ad products and custom consumer research opportunities to aid future Twitter campaigns. Additionally, all winning brands will receive custom trophies for their brand headquarters, media, and creative agencies.

Winners will also be included in BuzzFeed’s live news show, AM to DM, the morning after game day.

Twitter also wants to ensure consumers don’t miss any commercials from the Super Bowl. Starting on 29 January, people who retweet a tweet from @TwitterMKTG will be notified when new spots air in real-time during the game.

Subscribers will receive automated notifications after each quarter with a Twitter Moment that will feature the ad spots that aired in that quarter. After the game, users will get a final notification alerting them to explore the winners of #BrandBowl52.

"If you were talking to your friends or going out and eating your 23rd chicken wing or you had to run to the bathroom and miss some of the spots and you really regret that you did, this will be a mechanism for fans to consume all the spots in real-time," said Oliver.

When asked for advice for how brands should use Twitter during the Super Bowl, Oliver said they should simply "have fun with it."

"Back up your Super Bowl investment or strategy by also making sure you turn to Twitter because Twitter is what’s happening so that is where a brand should be turning to have a conversation with their audience," he said.

Twitter sees a 20% lift in unique visitors during the Super Bowl, and a 14% increase in time spent in the app. Last year, there were 27.6 million tweets about the Super Bowl, garnering 5.6 billion views, Twitter said via email.

A version of this story was first published by PRWeek