How Twitter helped bring a cult game back to life

Gamers go on Twitter to share tips, tricks, and game footage. But that’s not all. They also change culture on the platform bringing games back from the dead. This is the story of how fans revived the classic action-adventure game Shenmue.

Shenmue is a Japanese video game, produced and directed by Yu Suzuki, and developed by Sega in 1999. Fans regularly celebrate it on Twitter with the game even having its own day – the third day of each month named #ShenmueDay. People come together on Twitter to talk and debate about the game they love.

But Shenmue II, its last release, was in 2001. Fans loved it so much that they wanted it to make a comeback and they used Twitter to drive a campaign to do exactly that, raising funds for the creation of a long-awaited third instalment.

And it worked.

Crowdfunders aimed for £1.6m ($2m) and raised nearly four times that amount. It hit its original target in eight hours 43 minutes of the campaign going live. #Shenmue3 is set for release nearly 20 years after its previous chapter.

Neilo and Ys Net are developing the game and Deep Silver are hoping to publish it by the end of 2019 for Windows and PlayStation 4. The story continues teenage martial artist Ryo Hazuki's quest to find his father's killer in 1980s China.

Happy #Shenmue Day once Again!!#Shenmue3 Releases in 16 Days it's almost time to continue the Epic Saga!! pic.twitter.com/PGVdqir2QR — Guts (@gutsthebadass) November 3, 2019

Game on Twitter

The passion shared on Twitter for Shenmue highlights how gaming thrives on the platform. It's why Twitter focused on gaming as a part of research to understand the audience on Twitter in the UK. The study uncovered the communities that thrive on Twitter and drive conversation.

Using a combination of cutting-edge data science analysis2 and traditional market research, The study1 identified 75 subcommunities, finding what motivates them and how brands can best engage.

The gaming industry has come a long way since the ‎#retrogaming days of Atari arcades, the Commodore 64, and ZX Spectrum. On Twitter, gaming fans are redefining how the rest of the world sees the gaming community. The gaming industry has grown into a rapidly growing audience of ‎esports legends, gaming tribes, and hardware loyalists.

Three ways brands can get in with gamers on Twitter The research found that there are numerous ways brands can connect with the gaming community. Here are the top three: 1. Esports sponsorship

Sponsoring esports players and tournaments is a great way to increase brand visibility on Twitter. It also further legitimises the sport and provides money for competitions, which is a win for players and tournament organisers. We’re live at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in London, for the next stop of #RedBullRiverRunes!



Players from across the UK are here to duel in the 1v1 #Dota2 mirror mode for some wicked prizes, including meeting a member of @OGesports...



Tune in: https://t.co/XwRvWUtvbz pic.twitter.com/nlSBkjtQrX — Red Bull Gaming (@redbullgaming) August 17, 2019 2. Collaborate with gamers

Like in other interests, aligning with high-profile gamers is an effective way for brands to build affinity. Dear @MrAdamAp and the ENTIRE Staff, you guys put MANY Esports, esport Teams, esport Players on the map. The friendships I’ve developed & the talent that I’ve met through MLG Events will never be forgotten. You guys do the IMPOSSIBLE every event. BRAVO. pic.twitter.com/Qzy0XHB5xl — HECZ HUNTSMEN (@H3CZ) August 19, 2019 3. Increase awareness and promote inclusivity

Brands can help gamers challenge stereotypes and bring gaming to a broader audience. A few of the lovely ladies of #WomenofEsports at E3! It was wonderful to meet every one of you. Special thanks to @AnyKey and @ESL for hosting an amazing event ?? pic.twitter.com/fQ7DW588XS — Women of Esports (@WomenOfEsports) June 13, 2019

