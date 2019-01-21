Twitter hunts for new ECD

Twitter is looking for a new leader of its in-house creative team after the departure of Jayanta Jenkins.

The social media company has posted a job listing for executive creative director of Twitter’s Creative #Studio, which it says "brings life" to the brand’s marketing and communications.

"The executive creative director of the Creative #Studio at Twitter will oversee the visual and written expression of the brand in three key areas: product launches, major brand initiatives and campaigns, and core web properties," the ad explained.

This would be a replacement for Jenkins, who joined HP earlier this month as global executive creative director after three years at Twitter.

In Jenkins' first year at the company, Twitter won an Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes for its campaign showing images of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin alongside a hashtag and no other copy.

The executive creative director will report to Twitter’s vice-president of global marketing, Brad Ramsey, who joined from Facebook last year.

Twitter added that it is looking for someone with 15 or more years of creative studio experience, as well as at least five years' management experience, in a "top brand agency, advertising agency" or at a consumer tech brand.