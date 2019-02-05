Gurjit Degun
Twitter launches ad with James Blunt cameo

Film shows that using the platform helps people to stay a step ahead in life.

Twitter has launched a campaign, which includes a cameo from singer James Blunt, to show people that when using its service users are "one step ahead of the game".

The film, which aired on TV today on 1 February, follows a woman on her way to work who manages to avoid things such as train cancellations, keep up with the weather and stay in the know about current issues.

It is designed to show that having such information in real time gets her day off to a better start than those who don’t use Twitter.

Blunt, who is often referred to as the "Twitter King" because of his hilarious remarks on the platform, plays an extra in the ad.

The soundtrack is Rock Steady by Aretha Franklin. Twitter has chosen the song to pay homage to the tributes that flooded in on the platform after Franklin passed away last year.

