Omar Oakes
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Twitter launches six-second viewable video ad bids

New ad format applies for videos that are 15 seconds or less.

Twitter: launched new homepage last month
Twitter: launched new homepage last month

Twitter is launching a new ad bidding option where advertisers will only be charged if a video is viewed for at least six seconds.

The "flexible option for advertisers who care about the video view metric" will mean that brands will only be charged if the ad is viewed for six seconds with pixels 50% in-view on Twitter’s website or mobile app. 

It is designed for advertisers that are ready to "develop short-form assets optimised for in-feed viewing", Twitter announced today. 

The new ad option rolls out globally today and is available for Promoted Video, In-stream video sponsorships and In-stream video ads that include videos that are 15 seconds or less.

The move comes three years after Google introduced six-second non-skippable ads on YouTube, sold on a cost per mille basis.

Dell was an early tester of Twitter’s six-second video ad solutions and said it increased the computer maker’s view rate by over 22%, Brazil marketing director Alice Oliveira said.

Short-form videos on devices with sound turned off included a significantly better ad recall and message association on mobile compared with TV-style spots, Twitter said, citing a sponsored study by EyeSee. This is consistent with a study Twitter and Omnicom Media Group commissioned two years ago.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

August 15, 2019
The interactive future is here - and this what you need to know

The interactive future is here - and this what you need to know

Promoted

August 14, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing officer

Job description: Marketing officer

Promoted

August 13, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Technical writer

Job description: Technical writer

Promoted

August 01, 2019