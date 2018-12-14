Omar Oakes
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Twitter ordered to reveal identity of parody JD Wetherspoon account

Social network has until mid-January to comply with the court's ruling.

Twitter ordered to reveal identity of parody JD Wetherspoon account

Twitter has been ordered by the high court to reveal the identity of a parody account for JD Wetherspoon.

The @Wetherspoon__UK account has tweeted fake company updates since joining the social network in 2014, alongside a sister parody account, @SpoonsTom, which purportedly works for "Spoons Customer Service". The accounts have 40,000 and 13,800 followers respectively on Twitter.

The pub chain has complained that users mistakenly believe they are contacting the real company when they message @Wetherspoon__UK on Twitter.  JD Wetherspoon removed its official Twitter account in April.

— WETHERSP00NS (@Wetherspoon__UK) October 20, 2018

JD Wetherspoon's barrister, David Hirst, told the court yesterday that a tweet by the parody account about Wetherspoons not taking part in this year’s poppy appeal had led to a man asking "very heated questions" at the company’s annual general meeting.

During the World Cup in July, @Wetherspoons__UK tweeted that anyone wearing a waistcoat in a Wetherspoons pub during the England v Croatia semi-final would receive a free drink. 

Twitter, which has until mid-January to comply with the court’s ruling, did not oppose the application by JD Wetherspoon and has declined to comment. 

Last year, the high court published a Twitter "how-to" guide as part of a landmark defamation case in which former MailOnline columnist Katie Hopkins was found to have defamed the writer Jack Monroe in a series of tweets.

The US government abandoned efforts last year to compel Twitter to reveal the identity of an anti-Donald Trump account after the social network filed a lawsuit against the justice department.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
What is it like to work in Haymarket's automotive division?

What is it like to work in Haymarket's automotive division?

Promoted

December 11, 2018
AGENCY
Meet Saatchi & Saatchi's new hire: John-Paul Li, Daniel Marks Planning Academy

Meet Saatchi & Saatchi's new hire: John-Paul Li, Daniel Marks Planning Academy

Promoted

December 10, 2018
AGENCY
VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

Promoted

December 06, 2018
MEDIA
Five ways to make digital stand out

Five ways to make digital stand out

Promoted

December 06, 2018