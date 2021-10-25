Twitter partners with Breast Cancer Now for live breast-checking event

A live-stream demonstration of how people should check their breasts and chests for lumps is to be hosted on Twitter in partnership with charity Breast Cancer Now.

Described by the organisers as the first-ever uncensored Twitter Live breast and chest check, the event will feature a nurse from the charity, alongside two women and a man, to show how to carry out an examination.

The “#TouchLookCheck” campaign takes place on Thursday, 28 October at 8pm, coinciding with the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and will feature a new emoji for social media users to include in their tweets with the hashtag.

It follows new research commissioned by Breast Cancer Now which shows that over a third (39%) of British women do not check their breasts “regularly” for signs of cancer.

More than half of women (53%) who were not checking regularly said this was because they forget to do so, while nearly a fifth (19%) put it down to not feeling confident in examining themselves, and 16% said they don’t know how to check, according to the YouGov research, funded by Asda.

The research also found a third of those who do check their breasts for possible cancer symptoms do not feel confident that they would notice a change.

Celebrities including Geri Halliwell, Cara de la Hoyde-Massey and Lisa Snowdon are supporting the campaign.

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive at Breast Cancer Now, said: “Checking your breasts or chests takes just a couple of minutes but could make all the difference – two-thirds of breast cancers are found by women noticing unusual breast changes and getting them checked by a GP.

“There’s no special technique for checking your breasts or chests, it’s all about looking and feeling to get to know what’s normal for you. Making this part of your routine – such as in the shower – can help you to do it regularly. While most breast changes won’t be cancer, it’s vital to contact your GP if you find anything new or unusual, as the sooner breast cancer is found, the more successful treatment is likely to be.”

Katy Minshall, Twitter’s head of UK public policy and philanthropy, said: “It’s been fantastic to team up with Breast Cancer Now to launch the first-ever uncensored live breast check on the platform.

“#TouchLookCheck amplifies such an important health message and we hope it will encourage Tweeters to feel comfortable and confident to check their breasts and chests regularly.”