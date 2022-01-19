Twitter resurrects tweets from stars that brought their dreams to life

With an endless bank of memes and tweets in its armoury, over the years Twitter has mastered the knack of bringing tweets to life in creative ways.

Looking to inspire the next Meghan Thee Stallion, after it discovered posts about "manifestations" had peaked with 59 million tweets, Twitter embarked on a celebrity-powered project across the US.

The out-of-home stunt has resurfaced famous celeb tweets from before they were famous, to show dreams can come true.

if you can dream it, Tweet it



�� New York, NY pic.twitter.com/dLx1wCnlRY — Twitter (@Twitter) January 18, 2022

"I need a team bc I promise rap gone take off for me," typed an insightful Meghan Thee Stallion back in 2014. Now a Grammy winner, she wasn't wrong there.

"OK @Marvel, are we gonna talk or what #ShangChi," tweeted Simu Liu, not knowing he would eventually play Marvel's first Asian superhero.

To inspire people to dream big, the billboard tweets have appeared in eight hometown locations of various celebrities.

Beyond the OOH campaign, Twitter is donating nearly $1m to charities of the stars’ choice, including Boys and Girls Club, Destination Crenshaw, The 3-D Foundation, and UNICEF Canada.

Elevating conversations that take place on its platform has been a long-term strategy for Twitter.

With the knowledge that #ScottishTwitter is one of its most entertaining communities, a few years back Twitter created a living embodiment while parodying tourist visitor centers. Opened up during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the "tourist centre" hub took funny #ScottishTwitter content offline, highlighting raw, unfiltered, hilarious observations.

And last February Twitter offered an antidote to boke-worthy Valentine’s customs with relatable tweets that poked fun at the perils of dating life. Staged at a time when London was being coated in Valentine’s Day romantic cheer, the social media giant took over tube platforms with tweets that told mortifying stories, cringeworthy confessions and unlikely advice.