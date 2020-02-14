Twitter shines light on diverse dating communities



Twitter felt it was "important" to represent diverse dating communities with its Valentine’s activities.

David Wilding, director of planning at Twitter UK, said: "It was important to represent different types of sexualities, different backgrounds. Because that's what we see on Twitter every day. It's a chance for people to be their authentic selves. So of course we wanted to make sure that all groups are represented."

Curation was key to being representative in the out-of-home ads and "Dating Twitter advice bureau" in Covent Garden. Both feature real tweets from conversations about a range of dating scenarios. The brand's pop-up has been designed as a place that a wide range of people can enjoy, regardless of their relationship status.

Tom Pursey, founder of Flying Object, which created the experience, said: "We worked with researchers who all came from different backgrounds, trying to make sure we’re representing all of the different sub-communities on Twitter."

Twitter and Flying Object invited researchers representing various communities to identify tweets to use in the project. The large selection was narrowed down while staying representative of various kinds of relationships status, sexualities and communities. Humour was also a key factor seen throughout the campaign.

Pursey added: "We are bringing together a community in a way that is accurate and true to the people on Twitter."

Yes! I did just vomit at the bus stop ! Yes ! I was saying goodbye to my date ! Yes! He saw the chunks ! Yes yes yes ! — the wench (@picklesIut) December 5, 2019



Twitter's first UK experiential work debuted in August 2019 at the Edinburgh Fringe, with the brand marking it as a huge success. More brand experience work is expected.

"We have a plan to continue to shine a light on all these fantastic communities on Twitter, Wilding said. "And what we found is that experiential is a really good way of bringing that to life. So it may well be that we continue down that route throughout the rest of the year."