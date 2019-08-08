Twitter sorry for ad data leaks

Twitter has apologised after revealing more bugs on its platform where user data was shared with advertisers without permission.

The microblogging platform said it recently found issues where users’ settings choices "may have not worked as intended".

Twitter identified two issues:

It may have shared certain data without permission for people who clicked or viewed an ad for a mobile app and then subsequently interacted with the app since May 2018;

It may have shown ads to people based on what devices they use, even if the user did not give them permission to do so, since September 2018.

For each of these bugs, Twitter said they were fixed on 5 August and users do not need to take any action.

"You trust us to follow your choices and we failed here. We’re sorry this happened, and are taking steps to make sure we don’t make a mistake like this again," Twitter said in a statement last night.

In May Twitter revealed that some user accounts’ location data was being shared with an advertiser partner during real-time bidding auctions.