Frank Washkuch
Added 14 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Twitter suspends Trump account permanently

The handle had been a primary way of communicating with the public throughout Trump’s campaigns and term in office.

Twitter: suspended Donald Trump's account following violations of the platform's guidelines
Twitter: suspended Donald Trump's account following violations of the platform's guidelines

Twitter permanently suspended the personal account of President Donald Trump on Friday evening, two days after banning it for 12 hours for messages posted after the riots on Capitol Hill and less than two weeks before his term ends. 

Trump repeatedly violated the platform’s guidelines, Twitter said in a blog post. 

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them, specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter, we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the social platform said. 

In an analysis published by the company, it said Trump’s two tweets from Friday, taken in the broader context of tensions in the U.S. and other current events, violated its glorification of violence policy. 

“Our determination is that the two tweets above are likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021, and that there are multiple indicators that they are being received and understood as encouragement to do so,” the company said. 

Other platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitch have disabled Trump’s account until the end of his term. 

Shortly after Twitter’s announcement, #ThankYouTwitter trended on the platform. 

A version of this article originally appeared on PRWeek

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Karmarama appoints James Denton-Clark as first client chief

Karmarama appoints James Denton-Clark as first client chief

January 06, 2021
Daniel Farey-Jones
Special podcast episode: What is the ‘Snapchat’ generation and how can adland protect younger workers during Covid?

Special podcast episode: What is the ‘Snapchat’ generation and how can adland protect younger workers during Covid?

Promoted

January 04, 2021
Where do you look for positivity and inspiration?

Where do you look for positivity and inspiration?

Promoted

December 23, 2020
We launched a travel brand in 2020… and it worked

We launched a travel brand in 2020… and it worked

Promoted

December 22, 2020