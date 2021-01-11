Twitter suspends Trump account permanently

Twitter permanently suspended the personal account of President Donald Trump on Friday evening, two days after banning it for 12 hours for messages posted after the riots on Capitol Hill and less than two weeks before his term ends.

Trump repeatedly violated the platform’s guidelines, Twitter said in a blog post.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them, specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter, we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the social platform said.

In an analysis published by the company, it said Trump’s two tweets from Friday, taken in the broader context of tensions in the U.S. and other current events, violated its glorification of violence policy.

“Our determination is that the two tweets above are likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021, and that there are multiple indicators that they are being received and understood as encouragement to do so,” the company said.

Other platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitch have disabled Trump’s account until the end of his term.

Shortly after Twitter’s announcement, #ThankYouTwitter trended on the platform.

A version of this article originally appeared on PRWeek