Omar Oakes
Added 15 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Twitter tests 'disappearing messages' feature

'Fleets' function is being tested in Brazil.

Twitter: adopting format that has become popular on Instagram and Snapchat
Twitter: adopting format that has become popular on Instagram and Snapchat

Twitter appears to be following other social media platforms in offering disappearing messages after announcing it is testing a feature that allows tweets to vanish after 24 hours.

The Fleets function is being tested in Brazil and they are viewable by tapping on a user’s profile picture, while people can only react to Fleets with direct messages. Twitter appears to be adapting the "Stories" format that has become popular on Instagram and Snapchat.

Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s product lead, said the company wanted to create new features that "address some of the anxieties that hold people back from talking on Twitter".

He said: "People often tell us that they don’t feel comfortable tweeting because tweets can be seen and replied to by anybody, feel permanent and performative (how many 'likes' and retweets will this get!?)."

— Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) March 4, 2020

While Twitter has long been popular with celebrities, media personalities and journalists, the platform has tried to make itself more user-friendly to a wider audience. It has also struggled with policing hateful content, particularly when it comes from political figures such as US president Donald Trump.

The move comes a week after Microsoft’s dominant business-to-business social network LinkedIn announced that it was testing a "stories" feature.

Snapchat was the first to introduce an ephemeral format in 2013. It was copied by Instagram in 2016 and has since been widely adopted across the social media sphere, including Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

4 milestones to make addressable linear TV a success

4 milestones to make addressable linear TV a success

Promoted

March 03, 2020
MEDIA
Global news 2020: how brands can join the conversation

Global news 2020: how brands can join the conversation

Promoted

February 26, 2020
AGENCY
"Yeah Iggy. You're right"

"Yeah Iggy. You're right"

Promoted

February 26, 2020
MEDIA
"Out of home screens will be mainstream broadcast channel in 2020"

"Out of home screens will be mainstream broadcast channel in 2020"

Promoted

February 20, 2020