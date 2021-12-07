Fayola Douglas
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Twitter turns real tweet (and rejected John Lewis ad pitch) into Christmas spot

The brand’s festive campaign was written by one user when he was seven years old.

Twitter: story follows snowflakes James and Jack
Twitter: story follows snowflakes James and Jack

Twitter is embracing the fact that its users like to debate Christmas ads on its platform by turning one absurd idea into its own festive spot.

In November 2020, @DanannMcAleer tweeted saying that at age seven he wrote the perfect Christmas ad. He posted the story he wrote as a child, complete with illustrations, and tagged John Lewis, inviting the retailer to use it for its 2021 campaign. John Lewis responded but didn't take him up on the offer. But now Twitter has.

To show how the Christmas spirit floods Twitter every year, the platform has brought Danann McAleer's story to life in an animated spot. It's a surreal tale about two "snow flacks" called James and Jack, whose adventures include bouncing from an octopus in the sea into a snow spray factory, where they die. It serves as the perfect example of the absurd Christmas conversations that are on Twitter.

— Twitter Marketing UK (@TwitterMktgUK) December 6, 2021

The campaign by David Madrid was produced by Passion Pictures Paris and directed by Roxane Campoy.

Alongside the film, Twitter has interviewed McAleer, who said thinks the spot has been "beautifully done" and seeing it made his day. He explains that his festive tale was unearthed from an old exercise book his mum had lovingly held on to for many years.

To celebrate the launch, Twitter will be giving away some physical mementos to fans of the film, including some special soft toys.

Carlos Cantu, EMEA business marketing director at Twitter, said: "There has always been an amazing synergy between Twitter and TV, and the Christmas ads are a great example of this. When our partners from David showed us Danann's lovely tweet we all knew what we needed to do. It's been great to contribute to the magic of Christmas in this very Twitter way."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Curating inventory: the future of supply side platforms

Curating inventory: the future of supply side platforms

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
Seven steps on the road to OOH becoming digital first

Seven steps on the road to OOH becoming digital first

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
How to cook up the perfect social partnership for good

How to cook up the perfect social partnership for good

Promoted

December 03, 2021
Brands, agencies and the fear around disability

Brands, agencies and the fear around disability

Promoted

December 02, 2021