Twitter turns real tweet (and rejected John Lewis ad pitch) into Christmas spot

Twitter is embracing the fact that its users like to debate Christmas ads on its platform by turning one absurd idea into its own festive spot.

In November 2020, @DanannMcAleer tweeted saying that at age seven he wrote the perfect Christmas ad. He posted the story he wrote as a child, complete with illustrations, and tagged John Lewis, inviting the retailer to use it for its 2021 campaign. John Lewis responded but didn't take him up on the offer. But now Twitter has.

To show how the Christmas spirit floods Twitter every year, the platform has brought Danann McAleer's story to life in an animated spot. It's a surreal tale about two "snow flacks" called James and Jack, whose adventures include bouncing from an octopus in the sea into a snow spray factory, where they die. It serves as the perfect example of the absurd Christmas conversations that are on Twitter.

To celebrate Christmas on Twitter this year, and festive TV ads, we’re sharing a story that started with a Tweet. Please say hello to Jack and James, the Snowflakes. #ThePerfectChristmasAd

The campaign by David Madrid was produced by Passion Pictures Paris and directed by Roxane Campoy.

Alongside the film, Twitter has interviewed McAleer, who said thinks the spot has been "beautifully done" and seeing it made his day. He explains that his festive tale was unearthed from an old exercise book his mum had lovingly held on to for many years.

To celebrate the launch, Twitter will be giving away some physical mementos to fans of the film, including some special soft toys.

Carlos Cantu, EMEA business marketing director at Twitter, said: "There has always been an amazing synergy between Twitter and TV, and the Christmas ads are a great example of this. When our partners from David showed us Danann's lovely tweet we all knew what we needed to do. It's been great to contribute to the magic of Christmas in this very Twitter way."