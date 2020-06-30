Two agencies face crunch decision in Walkers ad pitch

Uncommon Creative Studio and VCCP are going head to head in the final round of the Walkers advertising review.

Pitches are due to take place this week. White Door Consulting and Tina Fegent are assisting with the process, which covers Walkers and Sensations.

Walkers split with Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO in May after 22 years. Marketing director Fernando Kahane said at the time that the brand was seeking a "fresh perspective" to "remain relevant in modern Britain".

The review does not affect AMV’s relationship with other PepsiCo brands, including Pepsi.

AMV had worked with Walkers since 1998. Before that, the business was held by fellow Omnicom shop BMP DDB, which introduced Gary Lineker as brand frontman in 1995.

A PepsiCo spokeswoman told Campaign in May that Lineker, who is contracted independently, was continuing his relationship with Walkers.

Separately to the Walkers pitch, PepsiCo is conducting a review on Doritos.