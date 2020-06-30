Brittaney Kiefer
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Two agencies face crunch decision in Walkers ad pitch

Brand split with AMV in May after more than two decades.

Walkers: Lineker is long-time star of advertising
Walkers: Lineker is long-time star of advertising

Uncommon Creative Studio and VCCP are going head to head in the final round of the Walkers advertising review. 

Pitches are due to take place this week. White Door Consulting and Tina Fegent are assisting with the process, which covers Walkers and Sensations. 

Walkers split with Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO in May after 22 years. Marketing director Fernando Kahane said at the time that the brand was seeking a "fresh perspective" to "remain relevant in modern Britain". 

The review does not affect AMV’s relationship with other PepsiCo brands, including Pepsi.

AMV had worked with Walkers since 1998. Before that, the business was held by fellow Omnicom shop BMP DDB, which introduced Gary Lineker as brand frontman in 1995.

A PepsiCo spokeswoman told Campaign in May that Lineker, who is contracted independently, was continuing his relationship with Walkers.

Separately to the Walkers pitch, PepsiCo is conducting a review on Doritos. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How I find creative inspiration when the heat is on

How I find creative inspiration when the heat is on

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago
BBC's Dracula: gloriously relevant, bloody brilliant

BBC's Dracula: gloriously relevant, bloody brilliant

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
How to create meaningful and long-lasting connections on social media

How to create meaningful and long-lasting connections on social media

Promoted

June 26, 2020
How brands can visually impact culture positively

How brands can visually impact culture positively

Promoted

June 25, 2020