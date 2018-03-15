Two-thirds of advertisers plan to create ads specifically for voice-activated devices this year

A survey of 232 media agency and brand-side executives by MTM has found that 79% of advertisers and agencies believe reaching audiences through voice-activated devices in the next 12 months is key.

According to Global's digital audio exchange, DAX, who commissioned the study, brands have been able to target ads to voice-activated devices through its technology since November last year.

"We are now able to identify when people are streaming from voice-activated devices and target them. This could be particularly effective for FMCG brands as they can target consumers at relevant moments whether they’re at home or out and about," a spokesman for Global told Campaign.

Radio's move to voice is a growing trend with another study by Radiocentre finding that 70% of Echo device owners used their gadgets to listen to the Radio.

Recently, Bauer Media announced that it would be launching Alexa skills for all 69 of its radio channels and that advertisers would be able to target listeners tuning in on their voice-activated devices.

These improved targeting capabilities (62%), the rise in streaming platforms (54%) and of voice-activated devices (52%) were the top reasons given by advertisers behind their intention to increase spend on digital radio this year (84%).

As well as targeting, most advertisers and agencies (78%) think the ability to use dynamic creative makes digital audio an increasingly attractive advertising medium.

The research, The Rise of the Digital Audio Advertiser, also found that 77% of advertisers and agencies agree advertising in podcasts represents an untapped opportunity with 66% of advertisers saying they will advertise in podcasts this year.

"From the explosion of new technologies, such as voice-activated devices, to advanced targeting and immersive experiences, our findings show that digital audio is driving real change in the way advertising is planned, created and bought," Mike Gordon, Global’s chief commercial officer, said.