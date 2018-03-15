Emily Tan
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Two-thirds of advertisers plan to create ads specifically for voice-activated devices this year

Armed with the ability to target ads to voice-activated devices, more than two-thirds (68%) of advertisers plan to create ads specifically for these gadgets in the coming year.

Two-thirds of advertisers plan to create ads specifically for voice-activated devices this year

A survey of 232 media agency and brand-side executives by MTM has found that 79% of advertisers and agencies believe reaching audiences through voice-activated devices in the next 12 months is key.

According to Global's digital audio exchange, DAX, who commissioned the study, brands have been able to target ads to voice-activated devices through its technology since November last year. 

"We are now able to identify when people are streaming from voice-activated devices and target them. This could be particularly effective for FMCG brands as they can target consumers at relevant moments whether they’re at home or out and about," a spokesman for Global told Campaign.

Radio's move to voice is a growing trend with another study by Radiocentre finding that 70% of Echo device owners used their gadgets to listen to the Radio.

Recently, Bauer Media announced that it would be launching Alexa skills for all 69 of its radio channels and that advertisers would be able to target listeners tuning in on their voice-activated devices.

These improved targeting capabilities (62%), the rise in streaming platforms (54%) and of voice-activated devices (52%) were the top reasons given by advertisers behind their intention to increase spend on digital radio this year (84%). 

As well as targeting, most advertisers and agencies (78%) think the ability to use dynamic creative makes digital audio an increasingly attractive advertising medium.

The research, The Rise of the Digital Audio Advertiser, also found that 77% of advertisers and agencies agree advertising in podcasts represents an untapped opportunity with 66% of advertisers saying they will advertise in podcasts this year.  

"From the explosion of new technologies, such as voice-activated devices, to advanced targeting and immersive experiences, our findings show that digital audio is driving real change in the way advertising is planned, created and bought," Mike Gordon, Global’s chief commercial officer, said.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
How brands can stop the slide and start the climb

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago

How brands can stop the slide and start the climb

How to tailor your CV for £100k+ jobs

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago

How to tailor your CV for £100k+ jobs

MEDIA
The Big Impression: February's Top 10 Out of Home campaigns

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

The Big Impression: February's Top 10 Out of Home campaigns

MEDIA
Starling Bank's mobile-first marketing opens more accounts: Campaign of the Month

Promoted

Added 45 hours ago

Starling Bank's mobile-first marketing opens more accounts: Campaign of the Month