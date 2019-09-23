Matthew Chapman
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Two-thirds of women believe male colleagues are offered more training

Imposter syndrome could be holding women back from requesting training.

Training: most respondents feel training budgets are insufficient
Training: most respondents feel training budgets are insufficient

Almost two-thirds (64%) of women in advertising believe they are not offered career-advancing training opportunities as much as their male counterparts.

A slightly higher proportion (66%) think women do not ask employers for training as often as male colleagues, according to a survey of 60 women by Crispin Porter Bogusky.

CPB managing director and Creative Equals Business co-founder Helen James said: "Despite the march of progress, it’s clear that women in the industry continue to suffer from imposter syndrome – they’re not asking for training as often as their male counterparts and, in part as a result, probably aren’t being offered training as often.

"This shows there is still a long way to go in terms of improving equality of provision of training."

The survey sought to discover whether the adage of "don’t ask, don’t get" contributed to fewer training opportunities for women.

It also found that 87% of respondents feel training budgets within the UK marcoms industry are currently insufficient.

Some responses from the study

"I think, for women, asking for training is like admitting we don’t know something or lacking in confidence. Men, on the other hand, are more likely to be seen as keen to get on and interested in advancing."

"We don’t ask because we’re already seen as expensive and likely to leave due to maternity leave – especially in our thirties."

"We're not made aware that training is available."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How can we rebuild trust in the media?

How can we rebuild trust in the media?

Promoted

September 18, 2019
How tech is bringing brand experiences to life

How tech is bringing brand experiences to life

Promoted

September 16, 2019
Digital cities for digital citizens

Digital cities for digital citizens

Promoted

September 11, 2019
How to make your ads clear

How to make your ads clear

Promoted

September 11, 2019