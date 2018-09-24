Staff
Two weeks to go until Media Week Awards 2018

The most prestigious awards in UK commercial media are fast approaching.

The black-tie event takes place on 11 October with a star comedian, to be revealed on the night, as the host and a Las Vegas theme.

OK! is organising a red-carpet celebrity photo zone, Mail Metro Media is bringing a photo booth and providing a sweets trolley, Hearst is handing hangover kits to guests and Radiocentre is recording a podcast at the awards.

Goodstuff Communications is defending its Agency of the Year crown against MediaCom, Manning Gottlieb OMD, OMD UK, PHD and the7stars.

Digital Cinema Media is also hoping to retain its Sales Team of the Year gong against Channel 4, ITV, Primesight, The Guardian and Twitter.

There are eight contenders for Media Leader of the Year, a new award in partnership with The Lighthouse Company.

The shortlist, drawn up from more than 30 entries, is: Jenny Biggam, co-founder of the7stars; Mike Cooper, global chief executive of PHD; Verica Djurdjevic, UK chief executive of PHD; Josh Krichefski, UK chief executive of MediaCom; Naren Patel, chief executive of Primesight; Tim Pearson, chief executive of Manning Gottlieb OMD; David Pemsel, chief executive of Guardian Media Group; and James Wildman, president and chief executive of Hearst UK.

Best Agency Partner is another new award, brought to you by Reach Solutions and judged by media owners. It rewards agencies that work as partners with media owners to develop great work.

Patel and Pippa Glucklich, chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network's Amplifi, are co-chairs of judges.

The Media Week Awards 2018 dinner is taking place on 11 October at Grosvenor House, Park Lane, London.

For inquiries about tickets, contact diana.gomez@haymarket.com. For sponsorship inquiries, contact rebecca.carles@haymarket.com.

See the full shortlist on the Media Week Awards website.

