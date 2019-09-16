Tyrrells launches 'Tyrrellbly tyrrellbly tasty' slogan in debut work from St Luke's

St Luke's has revealed a campaign spanning TV, print and radio for premium crisps brand Tyrrells, introducing the slogan: "Tyrrellbly tyrrellbly tasty."

This is the debut work by the brand since St Luke's won the ad accounts for KP Snacks brands Tyrrells, Popchips and KP Nuts in May. The agency was brought in by KP Snacks marketing director Kevin McNair, who joined the company in October 2018 and wanted to consolidate its advertising after it bought Tyrrells in 2017 and Popchips in 2018.

The ad, which is making its debut at cinemas during screenings of Downton Abbey, is shot using genuine Pathé footage, playing on the twee public-information films of the 1940s, with "Tyrrells farm folk" creating "d-ruddy-licious" crisp flavours.

"It's all go for the folks down at Tyrrells farm…" the plummy voiceover announces, while a man attempts to shift an oversized potato and another grasps an enormous chilli pepper.

"Only the very best crisps make it to the bag," the narrator says, as Maureen in quality control piles crisps into "accept" and "reject" piles.

The 30-second spot ends with the line: "Next time you're hosting a bash, bring out a bowlful of something tyrrellbly tyrrellbly tasty."

It was written by Hannah Williamson, art directed by Joanne Boyle and the production company was Nineteentwenty. Vizeum is the media agency.

McNair said: "We are all very excited by this campaign and are confident it is going to help drive Tyrrells’ next chapter of growth. The work St Luke’s have developed in partnership with my team will ensure that we really do matter more to more people, establishing Tyrrells as the premium brand in snacking."

Richard Denney, executive creative director at St Luke’s, added: "Tyrrells came to us with big plans, so our first work for them involves big crisps, oversized spuds and massive chillis, which we hope will give them the huge fame they deserve."