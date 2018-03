of

The activation worked with chef Nic Yanes to create a menu that reflects Austin’s neighbourhoods with flavours including Thai, Japanese, Chinese, Tex-Mex and Italian.

The "Uber ride-and-dine" was aimed at frequent users of the app and ran from 9 March to 11 March. The activation was created by Manifold.

Uber will launch its Visa card in November and it will offer rewards on dining, travel and online purchases.