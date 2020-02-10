Ben Bold
Uber Eats campaign introduces irrepressibly upbeat cycle courier

Work is first major large-scale ad push by brand.

Uber Eats has launched its first major stand-alone campaign, starring an infectiously positive cycle courier who amuses and baffles with his quest to "bring it" to hungry customers.

Mother London has produced four ads starring comedian Guz Khan, who delivers food and imparts wisdom to customers.

The work will appear across all major TV channels and will be supported by out-of-home, digital and social media activity. It follows last year’s work around the brand's then-sponsorship of Love Island. Uber Eats was replaced as headline sponsor by Just Eat this year.

In one execution, called "Bring it", Khan's delivery driver talks about how he "brings it", explaining: "Bring what, you might ask? Food, obviously, but you can bring anything. It’s about bringing energy, it’s about bringing a vibe, it’s about bringing good times…"

Another ad features Leslie, an office worker, who impresses the driver with her dual-screening computer skills. "She is bringing it," he says to camera.

The other two executions are "Wizards" and "Little baby".

The work was directed by Stacy Wall through Rogue, while media is by Manning Gottlieb OMD.

