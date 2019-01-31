Daniel Farey-Jones
Uber Eats lands £5m Love Island sponsorship

Food-delivery service takes over from Superdrug.

Uber Eats, the food-delivery service, has won the bid to become sponsor of the next series of Love Island on ITV2. The brand is understood to be paying in the region of £5m for the sponsorship rights. 

Superdrug had sponsored the reality show for the past three years.

Love Island is the most-watched show on a digital channel ever among the hard-to-reach younger audience.

Last year’s series attracted an average audience of 3.6 million – the highest-ever for ITV2.

It was also the most-tweeted-about TV content of 2018, according to Kantar Media’s Social TV Ratings.

ITV and Uber declined to comment.

