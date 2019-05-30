Fayola Douglas
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Uber goes under water at Great Barrier Reef

Rides are in partnership with Queensland tourist board.

Uber: submarine service runs until mid-June
Uber has partnered the Queensland tourist board in Australia to offer underwater adventures around the Great Barrier Reef.

The ride-share submarine service, scUber, can be booked directly through the app. Customers in Gladstone, Cairns, Palm Cove and Port Douglas are being given the opportunity to request a scUber experience in their city.

Running from 27 May to 18 June, riders will be provided with an unfiltered view of an underwater world. Each scUber experience costs $3,000 for two people, with Uber donating the proceeds to Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef.

Uber also ran a competition around the experience.

Susan Anderson, regional general manager at Uber Australia and New Zealand, said: "At Uber, we believe good things happen when people move – whether that's by getting people from A to B in their city or by making dreams come true, experiencing the world's greatest natural wonder, the Great Barrier Reef.

"We're looking forward to seeing how visitors to the Great Barrier Reef embrace this new form of movement and become advocates of the reef for years to come."

