Uber hails MediaCom as global agency of record

Agency expands remit from US and Australia markets.

Uber: 'one of the most disruptive times in our industry' (Getty Images)
Uber has appointed Group M agency MediaCom, which it already works with in the US and Australia, as its global agency of record.

The remit, effective from 1 January 2021, covers every operational market across North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia, and the agency will oversee all digital and offline media.

The account will be led by two US-based executives: Ilana Nolte, chief transformation officer, and Latha Sundaram, group business lead and executive director.

“Today requires a different approach to brand-building and innovation, which is why we have consolidated our global media needs with MediaCom," Travis Freeman, Uber's global head of media, said in a release. "The work they’ve done for Uber during perhaps one of the most disruptive times in our industry has given us the confidence that our partnership will continue to thrive globally."

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific

