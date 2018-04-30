Gurjit Degun
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Uber and Manchester United create fan experience in India

Uber and Manchester United Football Club created a fan experience in Bengaluru, India, featuring an appearance from footballer Wes Brown.

of

The three-day activation, created by US experience agency Manifold, included a live broadcast of the Man United versus Arsenal game for 35 fans in a 360-degree Old Trafford pod experience.

"Destination United" also gave visitors a chance to experience the feeling of walking out of the Old Trafford tunnel, take a look at "priceless memorabilia" from the Man United Museum, and win official merchandise in skills challenges.

The event took place between 27 and 29 April and was supported by Copa90. The virtual reality experience was created by Jaunt.

Manchester United’s group managing director Richard Arnold said: "Through Destination United, Uber has come up with some really creative ways in which they can connect with our fans worldwide.

"Their ability to do this on a global scale allows us to engage further with these fans, creating lasting memories and once-in-a-lifetime experiences for supporters of all ages, no matter where they are in the world."

