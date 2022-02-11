Uber, Morrisons and TalkTalk spread the love for Valentine's

Uber sets sail on love boats

Uber is running a special service with Thames Clippers on Valentine's Day for those lovebirds wanting to take a cruise to their destination. On the Uber Love Boat there will be performances of classic love songs played live by string quartets and a menu that includes heart-shaped shortbread biscuits, salted caramel cupcakes, Champagne, Prosecco and wine. The love boats will depart from North Greenwich Pier between 5.35pm and 6.40pm on 14 February.

Lelo opens restaurant for 'throuples'

Sexual wellness brand Lelo UK is opening a pop-up restaurant designed for people in loving three-way relationships. Named Throuple, the polyamorous eatery, which is open on 14 February, will celebrate three-person dates and break down the taboos surrounding non-monogamous love. All diners in the Shoreditch pop-up will be treated to a free, romantic three-course meal and drinks. While designed for throuples, the restaurant welcomes all polyamorous people – whether they're in a four-way or even five-way relationship. Cow PR is delivering the project.

Morrisons shows some love with acts of kindness

Morrisons is spreading the love in local communities across the UK this Valentine's Day by carrying out thousands of acts of kindness. It will be giving away red roses and chocolates in local communities, treating elderly couples in care homes to a Valentine's meal for two and allowing customers to nominate people to receive Valentine's hampers. The acts of kindness will begin today (11 February) and run until 14 February with a "Community champion" from every Morrisons store heading into their local community each day to play Cupid and deliver the acts.

TalkTalk carbon-neutral Champagne showers

TalkTalk served up carbon-neutral Champagne to celebrate the benefits of switching from standard broadband to full-fibre, which can reduce lifetime carbon emissions. It placed a "human-powered vending machine" in Manchester to dispense Drappier Champagne, which has a carbon footprint to zero. Online, TalkTalk has teamed up with Manchester United and England Footballer Katie Zelem to give away a year's supply of carbon neutral Champagne.

Days non-alcoholic beer promises better sex

Days non-alcoholic beer has launched a campaign promising customers "Better sex or their money back" for Valentine's Day. The campaign for the 0.0% beer brand will be going live with OOH advertising and sampling. Days was determined to start a conversation about the benefits of alcohol-free beer, recognising the impact that excessive alcohol consumption has on sexual sensitivity for both men and women. Emerge is delivering the project.

Interflora flowers get a 'manly' makeover

Interflora has launched a Valentine's Day social media campaign to normalise the gifting of flowers to men. It found 88% of men have never received flowers and 48% of men would like to. In an effort to combat stereotypes, a selection of Interflora's most popular blooms have undergone a "man-makeover" and been renamed to have more of a masculine feel. The new names for bunches are Stu-lips, Carl-nations and Ross-es. Interflora's Instagram will also be taken over by the campaign in the run-up to Valentine's Day.