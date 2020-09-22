Fayola Douglas
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Uber partners English National Opera for drive-in performances

Experience allows those without a car to attend experience.

Uber: providing static cars for the performance
Uber has tied up with the English National Opera for a drive-in experience enabling people to watch live performances even if they don't have a car.

The tech company is providing "Uber boxes" for performances of Puccini's La Bohème. There is also a partnership with Lime for those who want to travel to the venue by bicycle.

The initiative follows research by Uber, which found that more than half of Britons are feeling the effects of "cultural cabin fever" and believe live music and arts will improve their sense of wellbeing.

The experience is running until 27 September at Alexandra Palace in north London.

Jamie Heywood, regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe at Uber, said: "London wouldn't be the great global city it is without our fantastic arts and culture. Lockdown has left many unable to access the venues they love, so Uber wants to help by bringing them the best that English National Opera has to offer at Alexandra Palace.

"ENO Drive and Live performances are a fantastic way to make opera safe and accessible in these difficult times, and we hope the Uber Boxes will appeal to young people who don't own a car."

