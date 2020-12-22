Uber thanks NHS workers with rides, meals and love letters

Uber is offering free rides and meals to health workers as part of a campaign saying thank you to the NHS.

“#GratefulUK” is the first work for the ride service by Mother, which has expanded its remit with the company after winning Uber Eats’ advertising business in 2019.

Along with the rides and meals, Uber will deliver people’s messages of thanks to NHS staff. The brand asked the general public to create doodles, drawings, love letters and poems for health workers who have been under pressure this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The messages will illustrate out-of-home and press ads, run online and be projected on to hospital buildings that have been most affected by the crisis.

Uber is also calling on people to create and post their own thank you messages with the hashtag #GratefulUK on Instagram or Twitter to help spread the love to the NHS over Christmas.

The campaign will run throughout the festive period.