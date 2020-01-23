Uber's Rachael Pettit exits in marketing leadership rejig

Rachael Pettit, Uber’s director of marketing for the UK, northern and eastern Europe, has left the company following last year’s global marketing cuts that saw 400 people lose their jobs.

Alongside Pettit, Uber's head of marketing EMEA, Patrick Stal, has also departed. He has been replaced by David Mogensen, Google’s former marketing boss for northern Europe.

Uber confirmed Pettit's departure but declined to comment further.

After joining Uber as head of marketing and business development for UK and Ireland, Pettit landed a spot in Campaign’s Power 100 in 2016 for her work with the brand, including partnerships with Budweiser, Absolut and Age UK. She was promoted to director of marketing in December 2018.

Pettit also featured in last year’s Power 100 and told Campaign at the time that her priority for the year was to "help people make the best transportation decisions".

She is currently an EMEA board member at the Mobile Marketing Association and a global judge for Effie Worldwide.

Speaking of her departure, Pettit told Campaign: "After close to five years at Uber, I decided to take some time out with my family. I've just returned from a fantastic trip travelling through Europe and I'm looking forward to spending some quality time with my little girl and husband before I start to look for my next challenge later this year.

"I had the most amazing experience with Uber, leading a world-class team across northern and eastern Europe, and I'll be cheering everyone on from the sidelines."

Mogensen joins Uber after almost a decade at Google, primarily in product marketing roles covering Google and YouTube. He was promoted to his latest role in 2017.

2019 marked a turbulent year for Uber, with the taxi-hailing business announcing redundancies for a third of its global marketing staff as part of a wider restructure of the department.

Transport for London opted not to renew Uber’s licence to operate, claiming that the brand did not meet the "fit and proper" requirements to be a licence holder for taxis in the capital. Uber appealed the decision in December and is able to continue operating while that is being considered.

Among Uber's latest recruits is Travis Freeman, executive vice-president of media at VaynerMedia, who has joined the company as global head of media.