Uefa creates home-viewing experience for Champions League final

Former player Clarence Seedorf will chat with fans via video.

Uefa: viewing experience aims to engage fans watching from home

Uefa has created a stay-at-home viewing experience for the Champions League final for six households around the world, who will receive a video call from Dutch former player Clarence Seedorf.

The experience, which will take place in the run-up to kick-off, aims to "put fans at the forefront".

Four-time Champions League winner Seedorf will give his thoughts on the game and share his memories with the competition winners during the pre-match build-up on 23 August.

Via a competition hosted on the Uefa website, one winner each will be selected from the UK, US, Spain, France, Portugal and Italy.

Official sponsors Heineken, Pepsi, Sony PlayStation and EA Sports are supporting the campaign by offering prizes including a home entertainment system.

Broadcast partners BT Sport (UK), CBS All Access (US), Movistar (Spain), RMC (France), Eleven Sports (Portugal) and Sky Sport (Italy) will provide the winners with a complimentary one-year subscription.

The prize also includes a signed shirt, official winner's letter, souvenir match-day ticket, a copy of the Champions Journal, official Champions League ball, replica trophy, cap, scarf and banner.

This season's Champions League final will be played at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal.

The creative aspect of the experience is being delivered by Wasserman, with media planning and buying handled by OMD.

