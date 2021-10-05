Uefa Women’s Euro football tournament reveals agency roster

The organisers of Uefa Women’s Euro England 2022 have appointed five agencies to support the national marcomms of the tournament, which takes place across nine cities in England next summer.

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, Matta, Threepipe Reply, Two Circles and Heart Productions have been briefed to deliver an integrated campaign to drive ticket sales, maximise tournament awareness, help deliver a record TV audience for the BBC, which will be the host broadcaster, and attract new fans and players to the women’s game.

More then 700,000 tickets are on sale for next year’s tournament, which is predicted to be the largest women’s sporting event in history.

It kicks off at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium on 6 July with the final to be held at Wembley on 31 July 2022. Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany and England are among the favourites to lift the trophy.

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, which also works with Manchester City, Southampton FC and the English Football League, has been hired to deliver an integrated PR and communications campaign that aims to raise awareness of the tournament and drive ticket sales.

Matta, a creative agency that specialises in sports, fitness and wellbeing, has been appointed to create a ticketing campaign across digital and social that aims to capitalise on the growth in popularity of women’s sport globally.

​Threepipe Reply has been chosen to deliver paid media strategy, planning and activation for the tournament.

Sports data and marketing technology company Two Circles has been selected to provide consultancy, in-depth fan insight and data analytics technology to drive attendances and customer experiences.

Completing the agency roster is Heart Productions, which has been hired to create and deliver a national promotion programme aimed at engaging new audiences in the lead-up to the tournament.