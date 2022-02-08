UK ad leaders primed for international trade mission

UK advertising industry leaders are set to begin an eight-week-long campaign showcasing the sector’s work to international audiences.

The UK Advertising Export Group, launched in 2020 by the Advertising Association in partnership with the Department for International Trade (DIT), will hold an extended version of its “Export month” event series, beginning in March. The aim is to create more global ad opportunities for UK companies.

It builds on virtual relationship-building events that took place last year and led to £21.1m worth of new business in China for participating companies, according to the AA. In November, the government launched a target for £1tn UK exports a year to be reached ahead of mid-2030, the current projection.

This year, the UK AEG will spend eight weeks visiting eight different locations in person, including India, Amsterdam and the US, the last of which will involve attending the conference and festival SXSW to promote the UK ad sector.

As part of the campaign, new research revealing the effect of the Covid pandemic on UK exports and the impact on advertising markets is set to be released on 2 March, within the fourth annual UK Advertising Export Report.

MPs including Damian Collins, former chair of the House of Commons’ Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, will take part in a discussion on the research findings in London on 29 March.

Masterclasses for businesses on how to grow revenues through global advertising will be offered, while a new tool will be launched on 1 March on the UK Advertising Made Global website, allowing companies to search for new-business opportunities around the world.

An event will also be held to explore the opportunities for advertising around this year’s Fifa World Cup, taking place in Qatar from 21 November-18 December.

Stephen Woodford, chief executive of the Advertising Association, said: “'Export month' is the best way to learn about the opportunities UK advertising offers to help businesses reach global markets.

“UK advertising demonstrated impressive resilience and agility during the coronavirus pandemic, quickly following changes in consumer behaviour via ecommerce and adapting to further strengthen brands online.

“Our March programme aims to equip businesses for the dynamic year ahead, including the return of our mission to SXSW, our 'Going global masterclass' and an event looking ahead to November’s Fifa World Cup.”

Janet Hull, chair of UKAEG, member of the Creative Industries Council, and IPA director of marketing strategy, said: “Creative excellence is the hallmark of UK advertising and the trade opportunities afforded by the UK’s vast advertising services market are second to none.

“With the UK boasting the world’s most advanced digital advertising market, it is only right that businesses have the opportunity to celebrate and increase their reach during 'Export month'.”

She added: “Last November saw DIT launch a new export strategy with a £1tn export target, and UKAEG’s role is fundamental in championing the advertising industry’s place in generating export business for the UK economy in our recovery landscape.”