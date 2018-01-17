Emily Tan
UK ad viewability no longer lags behind rest of Europe

UK ad viewability levels have hit their highest level since the second quarter of 2014, reported ad verification company Meetrics.

In the final quarter of 2017, the proportion of banner ads served that met minimum viewability guidelines rose from 52% to 56%.

These are ads that meet the IAB and Media Ratings Council’s recommendation that 50% of the ad is in view for at least one second. 

This places UK ahead of both Switzerland (48%) and Poland (50%) and just ahead of Germany (55%).

Until now, the UK has lagged behind these three countries.

However the UK has a long way to go before it leads the league table. Austria (67%) has the highest viewability rates, followed by Italy (63%), France (62%) and Sweden (61%).

The average time a UK ad was in view (but not necessarily viewed) rose by 15% to 24.3 seconds.

"Despite previous, albeit small, jumps, we’ve been cautious about being too positive but yet another rise, the joint biggest we’ve seen in consecutive quarters, suggests the battle is being won," Philipp von Hilgers, Meetrics’ chief executive and co-founder, said.

"The jump is particularly impressive as in most markets viewability drops in the final quarter due to higher activity – driven by Christmas – which leads to lower quality placements resulting in lower viewability, so the UK has done very well to override this trend."

