Simon Gwynn
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

UK Advertising Export Group promotes UK work for global brands in new campaign

‘Made global’ is led by film from Adam & Eve/DDB and The Mill.

UKAEG: partnershi between industry and UK government
UKAEG: partnershi between industry and UK government

The UK Advertising Export Group (UKAEG), a partnership of more than 50 companies and the UK government, has launched a campaign to profile the country’s leading advertising and marketing service companies.

The campaign, “Made global”, is produced by The Mill with strategy by Adam & Eve/DDB, led by a two-minute film featuring work created by UK agencies and production companies for global brands. It will feature across international industry events this autumn and winter, including Advertising Week 2020 and the British Council Virtual Festival, which will run in both the UK and China.

The film will be supported by a B2B social media campaign, co-ordinated with the Department for International Trade, targeting international buyers of advertising and marketing services.

UKAEG said its summer showcase programme had created almost 150,000 opportunities for potential buyers to meet and hear from UK advertising companies.

According to ONS figures, advertising became the second-biggest UK export sector in 2018, behind computer services, with export sales up 15% to £7.9bn. With about half of these going to countries in the European Union, however, the outcome of negotiations on the future relationship between the UK and EU could have a huge impact on the industry’s prospects.

As well as the two shops behind the campaign, UKAEG members include MullenLowe Group, Engine, VCCP, Pulse Films, The Beyond Collective, St. Luke’s and The Specialists Works, along with trade bodies the Advertising Association, Advertising Producers Association, DMA, IPA, London & Partners and the Creative Industries Council,

Alex Hesz, chief strategy officer at A&E/DDB, said: “The UK has a rich history and strong global reputation for creativity. Our strategic positioning ‘UK Advertising. Made Global’ celebrates this – showing the world what we can do and how we do it.

“We are in the perfect time zone for working globally, able to service businesses in the USA and Asia and everywhere in-between. We speak many languages and attract creative talent from all over the world. It’s this genetic make-up that makes the UK advertising industry rich in cultural perspectives and innovative ideas.”

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Always-on campaign measurement: 3 things you must consider

Always-on campaign measurement: 3 things you must consider

Promoted

September 24, 2020
How to get ahead post-Covid: brand building and performance marketing

How to get ahead post-Covid: brand building and performance marketing

Promoted

September 17, 2020
Five reasons to engage the Snapchat generation

Five reasons to engage the Snapchat generation

Promoted

September 16, 2020
Six top tips for a new way of working

Six top tips for a new way of working

Promoted

September 15, 2020