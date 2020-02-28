UK Advertising Export Group to showcase UK's strengths to international audience

The UK Advertising Export Group, an industry partnership with the UK government, has launched this month, aiming to increase lead-generation opportunities in key international markets such as China, Japan, South Korea, North America and Europe.

The initiative is backed by the Advertising Association, the IPA, the Advertising Producers Association, the Data & Marketing Association, London & Partners and the Creative Industries Council. It has so far secured 37 members from across the UK’s advertising and marketing services industries.

The Department for International Trade has provided funding for the group, alongside increased access for UK advertising at its "GREAT" events around the world. Aisling Conlon, who previously worked at the IPA as head of new business, has joined the UK Advertising Export Group as marketing manager.

To mark the group's launch, there will be a month-long push showcasing UK advertising services to international audiences, featuring digital marketing activity including an online hub and social media executions showcasing the best of UK advertising.

It will also see the launch of the Cannes Young Lions UK competition, the annual search for UK advertising professionals to represent the country in the global Young Lions finals in Cannes this summer.

Other plans include the release of the second annual UK Advertising Exports Report, which will track the performance of the industry in the UK and highlight the latest figures for exports of advertising services.

UK advertising will also have its own dedicated presence at South by Southwest, which takes place over two weeks in March in Austin, Texas.

At this year's Advertising Week Europe conference, taking place during 16-19 March in London, the UK Advertising Export Group will feature in a range of events billed "UK advertising: a global powerhouse".

Janet Hull, chair of the UK Advertising Export Group and IPA director of marketing strategy, said: "The UK Advertising Export Group is a unique cross-industry business development drive to accelerate investment in our sector from international business. Our aim is to support our members to deliver 50% revenue growth by 2023, in line with wider creative industries targets in the government’s sector deal and safeguard the UK’s position as a global advertising hub."