UK agencies pick up 10 golds at Epica Awards

McCann UK leads with highest total tally.

Xbox: McCann won most awards in UK

UK agencies picked up a total of 34 Epica Awards, including 10 golds, with McCann UK scoring the highest total tally.

Overall, the country with the most winners is France with 85 awards, including 12 golds. This is followed by Germany with 71 awards, including 22 golds.

McCann Worldgroup was the most successful network with 52 awards, including 17 golds, followed by BBDO and DDB, which each won 43 awards.

The Epica Awards are the only creativity awards judged by journalists from around the world.

The UK gold awards went to:
Bodyform/Essity "Viva la vulva" by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
BT Sport "Unscripted" by Wunderman Thompson
Guinness "Clear" by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Hennessy "The seven worlds" by The Moving Picture Company
Microsoft Xbox "Visit Xbox" by McCann UK
OCO Opticians "The urban eye tests" by McCann Healthcare
Sipsmith "Mr Swan" by Ogilvy London
Skyn "Baby blocker" by McCann Manchester
Taylors of Harrogate "Why didn't we think of them before?" by Lucky Generals
Vice UK "LoFi beats suicide" by McCann London

