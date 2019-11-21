UK agencies pick up 10 golds at Epica Awards

UK agencies picked up a total of 34 Epica Awards, including 10 golds, with McCann UK scoring the highest total tally.

Overall, the country with the most winners is France with 85 awards, including 12 golds. This is followed by Germany with 71 awards, including 22 golds.

McCann Worldgroup was the most successful network with 52 awards, including 17 golds, followed by BBDO and DDB, which each won 43 awards.

The Epica Awards are the only creativity awards judged by journalists from around the world.

The UK gold awards went to:

Bodyform/Essity "Viva la vulva" by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

BT Sport "Unscripted" by Wunderman Thompson

Guinness "Clear" by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Hennessy "The seven worlds" by The Moving Picture Company

Microsoft Xbox "Visit Xbox" by McCann UK

OCO Opticians "The urban eye tests" by McCann Healthcare

Sipsmith "Mr Swan" by Ogilvy London

Skyn "Baby blocker" by McCann Manchester

Taylors of Harrogate "Why didn't we think of them before?" by Lucky Generals

Vice UK "LoFi beats suicide" by McCann London