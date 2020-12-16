UK bags three Golds at Epica Awards

The UK picked up three golds at this year’s Epica Awards, with Ogilvy UK’s “Courage is beautiful” for Unilever's Dove bagging a brace in the Health & Beauty and Advertising Photography categories respectively, and “Give me hope” by Presence winning in Animation.

There were three silvers: Edelman won in the Prescription and OTC Products category with “CVRM patient pathways” for AstraZeneca; VMLY&R also picked up silver in this category with “Love story” for Upjohn; and Wunderman Thompson was awarded silver in Branded Content - Branded Games with “Digital dash” for BT.

There were a further seven bronzes handed out to UK agencies, with Wunderman Thompson winning three of them for BT. The & Partnership London also won bronze for Argos; Edelman for AstraZeneca; and Moving Picture Company won two for easyJet and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“Moldy Whopper” by Ingo Stockholm/David Miami/Publicis in the US dominated the Grands Prix, winning the top prize in Film, PR and Print; the US also won a further Grand Prix in Digital for “Swipe Night” by 72andSunny for Tinder; Canada picked up the other Grand Prix with Rethink winning for Kraft Heinz with “Heinz Ketchup Puzzle”.

The Epica Awards are judged by a panel of advertising journalists from around the world.