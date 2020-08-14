UK Black Pride launches 15th anniversary campaign

UK Black Pride has launched a campaign to mark 15 years of Europe’s largest celebration for LGBT+ people of colour.

Created by Ogilvy UK, “This is me, this is home” shows BAME members of the LGBT+ community as they discuss their personal experiences at UK Black Pride.

Launched yesterday (13 August) alongside out of home and social activity including an Instagram filter, the work was created by Angus George, Jonny Watters, Dave Anderson, Ian Brassett, Alexia Vasilarou and James Roberts; and directed by Daisy Gaston.

UK Black Pride is also set to host a virtual birthday celebration on Sunday (16 August) featuring live music, DJ sets and speakers.

"When a busload of black lesbians and I went down to Southend-on-Sea in 2005, I could never have imagined that 15 years later we'd still be here and still growing,” Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, co-founder and executive director of UK Black Pride, said.

“But it's testament to our collective need for spaces by us, for us and about us, and our 15th birthday celebration on Sunday 16 August is another opportunity for our communities to see themselves centred and celebrated."

Opoku-Gyimah continued: "We are really thrilled to be working with Ogilvy on ‘This is me, this is home’, our campaign to reaffirm UK Black Pride's commitment as the pride-home for LGBTQ people of colour in the UK.”

In June, L'Oréal Paris donated €25,000 (£22,000) to UK Black Pride, as well as a €25,000 donation to Mermaids – a charity that supports gender-varient and transgender youth across the UK – following criticism from black trans model Munroe Bergdorf over a post in response to the death of George Floyd.

Michael Frohlich, chief executive of Ogilvy, said: “Working with UK Black Pride on ‘This is me, this is home’ has been an inspiration.

“The campaign is a testament to the agency’s diverse wealth of talent, and we’re thrilled to have had the opportunity not only to tell the story of UK Black Pride as an organisation, but also the incredible stories from the community that it represents.”