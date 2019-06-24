UK Cannes Lions haul slumps 24%

The UK’s 2019 Cannes Lions haul dropped about a quarter year on year as agencies brought home a total of 89 trophies from the south of France, down from 117 in 2018.

There were no Grand Prix trophies for UK agencies this year, compared with seven in 2018.

The UK won 17 gold Lions, down 41% from 29 last year.

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO was the most decorated UK agency with six gold, four silver and three bronze Lions. The Omnicom shop won several awards for Bodyform "Viva la vulva".

In second place, FCB Inferno took home five golds, two silvers and three bronzes, with the majority for Huawei "StorySign", an app that helps deaf children learn to read.

Adam & Eve/DDB is in third place with two gold, nine silver and seven bronze awards. It picked up awards for John Lewis & Partners ads "The boy and the piano" and "Bohemian Rhapsody", as well as "Lovers, don’t spread the hate" for Unilever’s Marmite.

There were a total of 32 silver (down 24%) and 40 bronze (up 3%) awards for UK agencies.

Last year, AMV won three Grands Prix and sister Omnicom shop Adam & Eve/DDB was awarded Agency of the Year, which recognises the shop with the most shortlisted and Lion-winning entries.

In the 2019 Cannes Lions, the US dominated the awards. Wieden & Kennedy Portland was named Agency of the Year, after winning several awards for Nike "Dream crazy".