UK digital adspend up 13% to £7.3bn in first half 2019

Spend on video grows 27% to £1.3bn.

Digital adspend: search remains biggest sector
Digital adspend in the UK grew by an eighth (13%) in the first six months of the year, hitting a total of £7.3bn, according to the Internet Advertising Bureau UK’s half-year adspend update.

The analysis, conducted with PwC, found that spend on video grew more than a quarter (27%) to reach £1.3bn.

Search remains by far the biggest section of the market, accounting for more than half (51%) of all digital advertising. Spend reached £3.7bn, up by the same rate as digital advertising as a whole, at 13%.

Non-video display, meanwhile, grew more modestly, but was still up 8% to £1.45bn.

Tim Elkington, chief digital officer at IAB UK, said: "It’s reassuring to see advertisers’ continued confidence in digital advertising, despite the ongoing political and economic uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

"It’s clear from the results that advertisers are increasingly harnessing the immersive storytelling opportunities of digital video to engage people – a trend we see continued from our 2018 adspend study released earlier in the year."

