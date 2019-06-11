UK digital out-of-home impacts jump 36% in a year

Britons see 1.1 billion digital out-of-home ads over the course of a week, up 36% from a year ago, as media owners have introduced more DOOH screens.

That’s according to new figures for weekly impacts from Route, a trade body funded by buyers and sellers of OOH advertising, that found 68% of Britons will see a digital screen at least once a week.

DOOH has been driving revenue growth in the outdoor sector and was a key reason for Global’s triple acquisition of Exterion Media, Primesight and Outdoor Plus last year to create Britain's second-biggest OOH media owner behind JCDecaux.

Advertisers will usually pay more to appear on a DOOH screen, because ads can be targeted and updated by location and time of day.

There are 11,024 DOOH screens across the UK in June, 51% more compared with 7,285 screens in June 2018, according to Route's survey.

The "urban clustering" of digital screens means 37% of all DOOH impacts are seen by 15- to 34-year-olds and 63% by ABC1s, Route said.

Euan Mackay, general manager of Route, said: "The data show another strong performance for digital out-of-home with a lot of new screens being included in the measurement system, which is helping to increase the audience.

"It’s also encouraging to see the distribution of these screens spreading further, meaning that advertisers can take advantage of all the benefits of digital ads, such as movement and environmentally contextual triggers, on an even wider scale than ever before."

DOOH is forecast to generate half of all UK outdoor ad sales this year for the first time, according to a recent report by Group M, the media buying arm of WPP.

It estimated that DOOH revenues should grow 10.1% to £530m in 2019, helping to offset a structural decline in "classic" posters. Total OOH revenues are on course to increase 3.3% to pass £1bn.

Outdoor's market share relative to other media channels is expected to decline marginally as "pure-play internet" ad revenue grows faster.

Dallas Wiles, co-chief executive of JCDecaux UK, said: "Digital out-of-home provides key audiences at scale, combining brand-building and brand safety with the added digital benefits of flexibility and addressability.

"These figures underline the continued strength of the medium to deliver audiences in a new era of impressions-based delivery and automation within an increasingly mobile world."