UK government’s return to office campaign delayed

The UK government has postponed its campaign encouraging the nation to go back to the office, amid claims that social-distancing guidelines have prevented companies from returning to their workplaces.

According to a report in The Telegraph, the work was set to launch on Friday (4 September) but has been delayed until next week at the earliest.

The campaign is set to be sponsored content with press outlets, and aims to reassure employees that returning to the workplace is safe to do, as long as the right health and safety measures are in place.

It will also highlight the social and productive benefits of working in an office environment and the advantages of commuting by foot and cycling.

"We are working closely with employers across the country to help them make workplaces Covid-secure and give people confidence to go back to work during the coronavirus pandemic,” a UK government spokesperson told Campaign.

"The Prime Minister has also been clear that he wants to see employers discussing working arrangements with their employees, in line with government guidance."

The government’s campaign was announced last week (27 August).

Meanwhile, today (3 September) an out of home ad by Dettol has come under scrutiny on Twitter for describing the return to the office as “seeing your second family”.