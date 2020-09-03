Emmet McGonagle
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

UK government’s return to office campaign delayed

Campaign highlights the benefits of working in an office.

UK government: public encouraged to return to the office (Getty Images/Dan Kitwood)
UK government: public encouraged to return to the office (Getty Images/Dan Kitwood)

The UK government has postponed its campaign encouraging the nation to go back to the office, amid claims that social-distancing guidelines have prevented companies from returning to their workplaces.

According to a report in The Telegraph, the work was set to launch on Friday (4 September) but has been delayed until next week at the earliest.

The campaign is set to be sponsored content with press outlets, and aims to reassure employees that returning to the workplace is safe to do, as long as the right health and safety measures are in place. 

It will also highlight the social and productive benefits of working in an office environment and the advantages of commuting by foot and cycling. 

"We are working closely with employers across the country to help them make workplaces Covid-secure and give people confidence to go back to work during the coronavirus pandemic,” a UK government spokesperson told Campaign.

"The Prime Minister has also been clear that he wants to see employers discussing working arrangements with their employees, in line with government guidance."

The government’s campaign was announced last week (27 August).

Meanwhile, today (3 September) an out of home ad by Dettol has come under scrutiny on Twitter for describing the return to the office as “seeing your second family”.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How brands can overcome the failing retail environment

How brands can overcome the failing retail environment

Promoted

August 28, 2020
How you can grow business in Q4

How you can grow business in Q4

Promoted

August 24, 2020
The inspiring art of planning and creativity

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

Promoted

July 30, 2020
Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Promoted

July 23, 2020