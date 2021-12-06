UK leads the world in ad market growth, according to Group M forecast

UK advertising is forecast to grow faster than all other major international markets, thanks largely to strong gains in digital and TV.

Group M, which has released its global end-of-year forecast today (6 December), predicts the UK advertising marketing will grow by 35.7% after a 2.6% decline in 2020. Growth in 2022 will be more modest, albeit a healthy 7.3%.

To put this into context, the world’s largest ad market – the US – is poised to grow by 22.7% this year, although without the spike in political advertising due to last year's US election campaign, its underlying growth is 28.4%. The global market is forecast to grow 22.5%.

In the UK, the overwhelming majority of growth is in narrowly defined forms of digital media (which excludes BVOD, streaming audio and so on). It is predicted to grow 39.9% this year and capture 78% of all growth across the industry.

Group M global president of business intelligence, Brian Wieser, told Campaign that digital media will continue to capture more market growth in the years ahead, led by Google, Facebook and Amazon.

“We think this figure goes higher, and amounts to 82% in 2026,” he said. “Drivers of this outcome include the increasing presence of highly capitalised, early-stage companies (such as those in the grocery delivery space), internationally based manufacturers advertising locally and the increasing reliance newly formed small businesses have on digital advertising.

“Some of this recent growth will not be sustainable – especially that which is driven by marketers who fail to become cashflow-positive in the near to mid-term – and as a result we think some deceleration in digital advertising is inevitable.”

Traditional channels – a mixed bag

All the traditional media channels are forecast to post “decent” growth this year, due largely to low baseline figures in 2020, but TV is a stand-out.

The report predicts that only TV will exceed 2019 revenue levels in 2021 in nine of the top 20 markets, with the UK posting the sixth highest growth in the channel.

This is due to large advertisers retaining their TV adspend. A recent Thinkbox study showed 619 UK advertisers increased their TV spend in 2020, despite economic pressure caused by the pandemic, and 89% of those that increased TV by more than £1m in 2020 have continued to increase TV spend in 2021.

Household brands, such as Unilever, eBay, EE, Samsung and Tesco, were among the biggest increasers of spend in TV, but online-born businesses now form the largest advertiser category on TV, investing £1bn in the medium as their businesses rapidly grew during the pandemic. The online-born category includes brands such as Just Eat, Deliveroo, Cazoo and Cinch.

Connected TV is predicted be another driver of TV advertising growth (see chart below).

For other traditional media channels, the results are a mixed bag, according to Group M.

Although all are expected to experience a revenue bounceback this year, newspapers and magazines should generally fall by high single digits for several years to come, with growth in digital not fully offsetting print.

Audio should reach above 2019 levels in 2022 and outdoor advertising should do the same by some point in 2023. In subsequent years, both should revert back to recent trends of mostly flat results for audio and low- to mid-single digit growth for out of home.

Cinema is poised for two years of substantial growth after shutting down for most of 2020.

Wieser added: “More generally, economic 'speed bumps' also remain a real risk for the UK economy. Staff shortages, supply chain issues – Brexit-related as well as the globally-driven kind – and the risks around a resurgent pandemic are all considerations. But for now, the positive factors driving digital advertising are much the same as they are elsewhere in the world.

“Among 'legacy' media channels, only television is expected to exceed 2019 levels in the UK in 2021. This isn’t that unusual globally, as nine of the top 20 markets will do the same this year, but it is significant that the British TV ad market has been the fastest-growing among them.”