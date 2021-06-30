UK winners of Campaign 40 Over 40 revealed

The UK winners of the inaugural Campaign 40 Over 40 awards have been announced.

A panel of judges picked the 40 winners, who are a broad mix of advertising, marketing and media professionals, spanning brands, technology firms, agencies, media owners and consultants.

One of the judges, Rania Robinson, co-founder and chief executive of Quiet Storm, said of the winners: “For me the most stand-out candidates were the ones that were not only having a major impact on the organisations they worked for but were using their leadership skills to initiate or engage with programmes that helped accelerate diversity and the progress of next generation talent.”

Campaign launched the awards in February to recognise individuals over the age of 40 for their loyalty, dedication, leadership or mentorship during their career so far.

The winners have made noteworthy contributions to the industry, from ground-breaking work and head-turning innovations to outside-of-the-box thinking and memorable campaigns.

One of the judges, Eleanor Mills, founder of Noon, a website aimed at women in mid-life, said: “The point about diversity is that teams with more of it get better results. And age is just as important as any other of the protected characteristics. When we exclude a huge swathe of the population from representation we skew the lens through which we see the world.”

She added: “Older people are repositories of wisdom and financial resource – they deserve to be fully reflected in the marketing and advertising directed at them. We are an ageing society, our media needs to celebrate that rather than just fixating on youth. Talent has no sell-by date.”

Another judge, Nicky Bullard, chairwoman, MRM Europe, agreed: “I’ve always known that age has nothing to do with talent. But these awards gave me a wonderful chance to discover incredible women, who have fantastic experience, unwavering passion and immense talent, and whom without these excellent awards, might not get the career exposure that they absolutely deserve. Huge congratulations to all the winners.”

While Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer of Havas London and another judge, said: “This list proves that energy and experience are not 'either/ or'. The title is misleading, age has fuck all to do with anything, but it serves to shake the industry out of its lazy stereotyping. It’s a killer list.”

As well as Maguire, Mills, Bullard and Robinson, the panel was made up of: Meg Dickens, marketing director retail retirement at Legal & General; Madeleine Morris, founder of Society of Very Senior Creatives; Amanda Pitt, global executive talent consultant; Phil Goodman, chief executive of Older; Ete Davies, chief executive of Engine Creative; and Zaid Al-Zaidy, chief executive officer of The Beyond Collective.

The launch of 40 Over 40 in the UK comes at a time when the ad industry has faced fresh questions about ageism and the IPA Census has shown that older people working in advertising are among those who have been disproportionately hit when it came to employment during the pandemic.

Campaign US ran its first edition of 40 Over 40 in 2020.

The winners are:

Julia Arenson, head of creative operations, The Agency, Specsavers

Sarah Baumann, managing director, VaynerMedia London

Zinia Bhattacharya, senior client partner, Wavemaker

Vicky Bloyce, executive director communications and marketing, OMD EMEA

Arjoon Bose, marketing head – culture and brand experience (Europe & Australasia), General Mills

Simon Buglione, managing director, brand & creative, Sky at Sky Creative Agency

Camilla Bruggen, joint head of data & insight and global head of diversity & inclusion, Wavemaker

Ed Couchman, regional general manager, UK, N&N, DACH, Snap

Anna Campbell, global client president, Carat

Sophie Chapman-Andrews, head of integrated production, UK, Craft Worldwide

Jane Christian, managing partner, head of systems intelligence, MediaCom

Victoria Cook, global head of audiences, Mindshare Worldwide

Sara Donovan, head of people engagement, Goodstuff

Jody Elphick, head of brand & content, Callaly

Laurent Ezekiel, chief marketing officer, WPP

Simon Foster, head of analytics, m/SIX

Beth Freedman, chief executive, Denstu X

Emily Harlock, chief strategy officer & partner, The & Partnership

Nicky Harris, director of strategy and development, NABS

Claire Hodges, agency sales manager, Channel 4

Greg Isbister, founder and chief executive, Blis

Amy Jenkins, agency sales lead, Channel 4

Majella Lavelle, head of clients, December 19

Nancy Lengthorn, head of inclusion and belonging, MediaCom/WPP

Sergio Lopez, chief production officer UK & EMEA, McCann Worldgroup, and chief executive, Craft UK & EMEA

Guy Marks, chief executive, OMD EMEA

Yann Mathias, director of innovation and impact, MTArt Agency

Hannah Mirza, media director, WLxJS

Dominic O'Meara, founder and chief executive, Supernova

Carl Pring, Global head of B2C marketing & communications, Shell

Sannah Rogers, managing director, Zenith Media

Mauricio Sabogal, CEO & founder SAB marketing connections, Sab Media Group

Kathleen Saxton, executive vice president, MediaLink

Robin Skidmore, founder and chief executive, Journey Further

Victoria Simpson-Clarke, head of marketing activation, Specsavers

Kristin Sonfield, associate marketing director, Compare the Market

Maria St. Louis, inclusion & diversity manager (secondment) / agency sales manager (permanent), Channel 4

Simon Stone, general manager EMEA, LoopMe

Richard Temple, chief executive, John Ayling & Associates

Sam Tomlinson, partner, PwC

For profiles of the 40 Over 40 2021 winners, go to: https://www.campaign40over40.com/