Ukraine president named PRWeek Global Communicator of the Year

PRWeek has given president Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine a special award, in recognition of his outstanding communication skills, as part of its Global Awards 2022.

PRWeek gave a special Global Communicator of the Year award to president Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine at its Global Awards 2022 last night.

Zelenskyy has been informed of the award and expressed his gratitude. PRWeek screened a short video at its Global Awards event last night paying testament to his outstanding communications skills this year, as his country has steadfastly resisted Russia’s aggression.

The short film (above) was produced for PRWeek by Ukrainian ad agency @BandaAgency // bandaagency.com.

Danny Rogers, PRWeek’s editor-in-chief, who introduced the award last night, said: “This special award goes to a communicator who has shown incredible authenticity and bravery in the face of great danger. He may have permanently shifted our perception of what leadership means and his communication may come to define our age.”

PRWeek’s Global Awards 2022 event last night was attended by about 250 comms leaders from around the globe. Click here for the full list of winners.

Ever since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine at the end of February, 44-year-old Zelenskyy has shown himself to be a truly outstanding communicator when he is needed most.

His choice to stay in the country during the invasion has shown the Ukrainian people his desire to lead by example. His knack for clear, concise communication means his soundbites are being reported on and are resonating across the world.

“The fight is here,” Zelenskyy said, after declining an invitation to evacuate to the US. “I need ammunition, not a ride.”

There are strong echoes of the British royal family’s decision to stay in London during the Blitz rather than leave for North America. At times, Zelenskyy’s steadfast rhetoric has been Churchillian. “When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs,” the president said in a speech to camera shortly before the invasion began.

Ostensibly aimed at Russian soldiers, the brief but powerful monologue was a rallying cry for the country’s citizens to prepare to fight.

Since the invasion, Zelenskyy has ditched the smart suits and many presidential trappings and at times has chosen to communicate via mobile phone video he recorded himself. The implication is clear: I’m a president of the people, not an ivory tower politician.

During the attacks, Zelenskyy has also maintained his clear and effective communications approach when addressing the outside world, such as this speech aimed at Russia and Ukraine’s allies:

Zelenskyy is leading by example with his actions and his comms, but many other commendable communication strategies are being employed across Ukraine. One can admire how other Ukrainian politicians have used social media to communicate the need to unite in the struggle.

We also admire the bluntness of Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko:

A few years before rising to power in 2019, Zelenskyy created, produced and starred in a political satire in which a teacher unexpectedly became Ukraine’s president after highlighting corruption in the country. The series was called Servant of the People – which also became the name of its star’s political party when it was founded in 2017.

Through his leadership and communications, Zelenskyy is proving to be the servant Ukraine needs right now.

This article first appeared in PRWeek.

