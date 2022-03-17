Charlotte Rawlings
Ukrainian creative community take real sounds of war to create 'Anthem of true Russia'

Ukraine’s creatives worked with music producer Roger Leao to compile the powerful anthem.

Ukraine: took real sounds of screams, explosions, and air raids to stand up against the Russian invasion
Ukraine’s creative community have taken real sounds from war-torn Ukraine and compiled them together in a chilling two-and-a-half-minute track called the “Anthem of true Russia”.

The nation's creatives worked with music producer Roger Leao to create the new anthem, which condemns the destruction and terror caused by the Russian invasion.

Sounds of real explosions, air raids and screaming were taken from hundreds of documentary and personal videos from Ukraine and woven together to create the hard-hitting anthem in support of the nation.

The image accompanying the audio states: “These are not the sounds of Ukraine, these are sounds of the aggressor. This is how Russia, who invaded Ukraine, sounds. This is the anthem of Russia. True Russia.”

The “Anthem of true Russia” is available on a dedicated website as well as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and all major music platforms.

March 16, 2022