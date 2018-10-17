The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Dior feat. Jennifer Lawrence beats Apple

1. Christian Dior - Joy by Dior
Creative agency: In-house
Media agency: Havas Media Group
2. Apple UK - Apple's big news in 108 seconds
Creative agency: Media Arts Lab
Media agency: OMD
3. FIAT - New 500X: a taste of tomorrow. Today. (Extended cut)
Creative agency: Leo Burnett
Media agency: Starcom
4. Apple - iPhone XS - everything to know in 54 seconds
Creative agency: Media Arts Lab
Media agency: OMD
5. Nike - Dream crazy
Creative agency: Wieden & Kennedy
Media agency: Razorfish
6. Apple UK - Apple Watch Series 4: Better you
Creative agency: Media Arts Lab
Media agency: OMD
7. The National Lottery - Amazing starts here - 2018 TV ad
Creative agency: Adam & Eve/DDB
Media agency: Vizeum UK
8. Specsavers - Don't lose the picture, sheepdog
Creative agency: In-house
Media agency: Manning Gottlieb OMD
9. Ford UK - The beauty of change/ All-new Ford Focus
Creative agency: Ogilvy UK
Media agency: Mindshare UK
10. Debenhams - Debenhams Beauty Club Community - launch video
Creative agency: Mother
Media agency: Carat London
The YouTube Ads Leaderboard is a list of the top 10 most popular online video ads in the UK each month. The ranking is determined using some of YouTube’s strongest signals of viewer choice – number of views within the country, view rate (how much of an ad people choose to watch), and percentage of organic views versus paid views.
For previous months' YouTube Ad Leaderboards, see here