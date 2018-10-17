Promoted
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Dior feat. Jennifer Lawrence beats Apple

The film launching Joy, Dior's first new fragrance in 20 years, is top of YouTube's latest Ad Leaderboard, making it the UK's most popular online video ad during September. Hollywood's third highest paid actress dives, spits and jumps for Joy in a high-end production that knocks Apple's new products launch into second place. See all the top 10 ads below.

1. Christian Dior - Joy by Dior

Creative agency: In-house
Media agency: Havas Media Group

2. Apple UK - Apple's big news in 108 seconds


Creative agency: Media Arts Lab
Media agency: OMD

3. FIAT - New 500X: a taste of tomorrow. Today. (Extended cut)


Creative agency: Leo Burnett
Media agency: Starcom

4. Apple - iPhone XS - everything to know in 54 seconds


Creative agency: Media Arts Lab
Media agency: OMD

5. Nike - Dream crazy


Creative agency: Wieden & Kennedy
Media agency: Razorfish

6. Apple UK - Apple Watch Series 4: Better you


Creative agency: Media Arts Lab
Media agency: OMD

7. The National Lottery - Amazing starts here - 2018 TV ad


Creative agency: Adam & Eve/DDB
Media agency: Vizeum UK

8. Specsavers - Don't lose the picture, sheepdog


Creative agency: In-house
Media agency: Manning Gottlieb OMD

9. Ford UK - The beauty of change/ All-new Ford Focus


Creative agency: Ogilvy UK
Media agency: Mindshare UK

10. Debenhams - Debenhams Beauty Club Community - launch video


Creative agency: Mother
Media agency: Carat London

The YouTube Ads Leaderboard is a list of the top 10 most popular online video ads in the UK each month. The ranking is determined using some of YouTube’s strongest signals of viewer choice – number of views within the country, view rate (how much of an ad people choose to watch), and percentage of organic views versus paid views. 

For previous months' YouTube Ad Leaderboards, see here

