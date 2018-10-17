The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Dior feat. Jennifer Lawrence beats Apple

1. Christian Dior - Joy by Dior

Creative agency: In-house

Media agency: Havas Media Group

2. Apple UK - Apple's big news in 108 seconds





Creative agency: Media Arts Lab

Media agency: OMD

3. FIAT - New 500X: a taste of tomorrow. Today. (Extended cut)





Creative agency: Leo Burnett

Media agency: Starcom

4. Apple - iPhone XS - everything to know in 54 seconds





Creative agency: Media Arts Lab

Media agency: OMD

5. Nike - Dream crazy





Creative agency: Wieden & Kennedy

Media agency: Razorfish

6. Apple UK - Apple Watch Series 4: Better you





Creative agency: Media Arts Lab

Media agency: OMD

7. The National Lottery - Amazing starts here - 2018 TV ad





Creative agency: Adam & Eve/DDB

Media agency: Vizeum UK

8. Specsavers - Don't lose the picture, sheepdog





Creative agency: In-house

Media agency: Manning Gottlieb OMD

9. Ford UK - The beauty of change/ All-new Ford Focus





Creative agency: Ogilvy UK

Media agency: Mindshare UK

10. Debenhams - Debenhams Beauty Club Community - launch video





Creative agency: Mother

Media agency: Carat London

The YouTube Ads Leaderboard is a list of the top 10 most popular online video ads in the UK each month. The ranking is determined using some of YouTube’s strongest signals of viewer choice – number of views within the country, view rate (how much of an ad people choose to watch), and percentage of organic views versus paid views.



For previous months' YouTube Ad Leaderboards, see here