The UK's favourite YouTube ads: new music video streaming service plays to the platform's diverse reach

YouTube Music's chart-topping ad

YouTube Music’s Global Head of Marketing Dennis Seydel talks us through the making of the ad

It’s a good time to be a music fan. The rise of streaming platforms has empowered users to be able to listen to any song, anytime, anywhere. People are now engaging with up to four different applications every day as they seek the latest sounds in their many forms.

But music isn’t purely an audio experience - people’s passion for it is fueled and enhanced by video. Music videos are amongst the most popular content on YouTube, offering fans an immersive way to engage with their favourite bands and artists. With YouTube Music, we saw the opportunity to build a platform that would deliver a brand new experience for consumers - one that has full albums, music videos, diverse playlists, remixes, covers and live performances one can’t find anywhere else.

A major challenge of this campaign was finding out exactly how far music consumption has evolved - a task which was akin to defining a moving target. To ensure we were reaching an audience that would download the app, we made sure we were constantly checking and asking ourselves things like, "Is this person naturally into music via audio versus visual?". So where was the ideal place to find visual music fans for the ad campaign? YouTube.

The campaign itself became a crucial part of the YouTube Music story. We worked closely with our partner, Industry, whom we collaborated with on the strategy and creative. This wasn’t just about one demographic audience - it was about music fans in all their diverse forms. Together we identified the artists that would be right and chose a song that would represent the app’s spirit - various versions of The Beatles’ classic ‘Come Together’.

We needed to take something ubiquitous and completely redefine it. People already had a set idea about the platform, and we wanted to prove it was something more.

The work paid off. The app is being downloaded, but it’s the reach that makes it special. In many ways, YouTube Music is where audiences’ musical passions lie. Whatever genre, whatever artist, audiences can engage with the platform in a way that works for them. We have opened the World of Music - and it’s only the beginning.

Being the number one ad viewed on YouTube this month shows we got this campaign right. We connected in a real way to a huge group of people by pushing the edges of advertising and refusing to limit ourselves to a target smaller than the entire world of music.

The YouTube Ads Leaderboard is a list of the top 10 most popular online video ads in the UK each month. The ranking is determined using some of YouTube’s strongest signals of viewer choice – number of views within the country, view rate (how much of an ad people choose to watch), and percentage of organic views versus paid views.



