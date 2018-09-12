UK's first advertising Emmy just out of reach for Lucky Generals

"Alexa Loses Her Voice" was created by Lucky Generals as Amazon’s Super Bowl spot in the US this year, meaning it was eligible to be entered for an Emmy. The category is open to ads between 30 and 120 seconds long that have been seen by at least 50% of US viewers.

It was directed by Wayne McClammy and showed celebrities being tried out as the voice of Alexa, Amazon’s digital assistant, to everyday people’s puzzlement.

The effort made the shortlist of five nominees, but the chosen winner was created for P&G by BBDO NY in collaboration with multicultural integrated agency Egami Consulting Group.

"The Talk" showed black families teaching their children about behaviour, beauty, and language over several decades and is intended to raise awareness about the reality of racial bias and stereotyping.

The ad was released as part of P&G’s relaunch of its ‘My Black is Beautiful’ 2006 initiative to empower black women. The FMCG giant’s aim was for the ad to "spark dialogue and debate" and "eliminate the need to have these very important discussions that are happening at homes all across the country," according to its corporate communications director Damon Jones.

‘The Talk’, which was directed by Malik Vitthal through The Corner Shop, also won the Film Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions ad festival this year.

The other three ads nominated were Apple’s "Earth: Shot on iPhone" by TBWA/Media Arts Lab; the Monica Lewinsky: Anti-Bullying initiative’s "In Real Life" by BBDO NY; and Tide’s "It’s a Tide Ad" by Saatchi & Saatchi NY.

The Outstanding Commercial category has been a part of the Emmys line-up since 1997.