UK's Forward3D merges with New York-based PMX Agency

London-based marketing agency Forward3D is merging with PMX Agency, which has its headquarters in New York, to create a global brand performance marketing agency known as ForwardPMX.

Forward3D and PMX Agency are both part of The Stagwell Group, following an acquisition spree by the holding company that included the purchase of Forward3D in December 2017.

ForwardPMX will offer clients services on any platform and in any language across EMEA, North America and Asia-Pacific markets. It will have a staff of 700 across 20 offices.

Martin McNulty, founder and chief executive of Forward3D, will become ForwardPMX's global chief executive, while PMX co-founder Chris Paradysz will become global chief growth officer. ForwardPMX will have a client base of 300, generating $100m (£77.9m) in fees and managing $1bn of media spend annually.

Forward3D has established a reputation for performance marketing using proprietary technology, linguistics and data science, working with clients from the fashion, travel and retail sectors (including Asos, Virgin Atlantic, Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Chanel) in EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

McNulty said: "This isn’t a matter of consolidation; this is two leading agencies coming together out of an opportunity to be not only the better, but the best option for brands.

"Marketing today needs to deal with accelerating rates of complexity, fragmentation and data, and yet consumers still want the same thing: an experience that fits with their lives. Making sense of this is the challenge. It’s about how you help brands capitalise on constant change."

PMX Agency has likewise developed performance marketing programmes for clients across sectors such as retail direct-to-consumer and not-for-profit.

Mark Penn, Stagwell's managing partner and president, said: "This new venture greatly expands the types of clients that, together, these two companies serve as they scale up to be even faster, nimbler and more technologically sophisticated.

"ForwardPMX has been built to meet the future needs of brands and deliver the value that clients demand."