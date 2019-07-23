UK's top marketers name KFC 'FCK' as favourite campaign of 2018

A poll of the most influential marketers in the UK has named "FCK", the KFC press campaign by Mother London responding to the brand’s chicken shortage, as the best campaign of 2018.

Campaign asked members of the Power 100 – a list of the most influential figures in UK marketing that was unveiled last week – to name their favourite campaign of last year.

KFC received seven votes, with six specifically for "FCK" – also known as "We're sorry" – and one for the brand’s overall output.

Arslan Sharif, global digital and loyalty director at Costa, called it "a great example of an ‘apology’ campaign", while Confused.com chief marketing officer Samuel Day praised the brand for turning a response to a crisis into "a new irreverent customer voice".

"FCK" won three golds and a silver at the 2018 Cannes Lions and took the Grand Prix for Campaign of the Year at the Marketing New Thinking Awards in September last year. It was also ranked the top press ad of the year by Campaign at the end of the year.

The second-placed campaign in terms of votes was Nike’s "Nothing beats a Londoner" by Wieden & Kennedy London, with five votes. Nike was the brand with the most votes overall at 12; these included four for "Dream crazy", featuring Colin Kaepernick, and three for "Dream crazier" (actually released in 2019), its follow-up featuring Serena Williams – both created by Wieden & Kennedy Portland.

There were four votes for "The boy and the piano", the John Lewis & Partners Christmas film by Adam & Eve/DDB featuring Sir Elton John.

Votes were also cast for work from Aldi, Amazon, BMW, Bodyform, BrewDog, British Airways, Carlsberg, Channel 4, Chick-Fil-A, Co-op, Ecover, Greggs, HMRC, Huel, Iceland, McDonald's, Nationwide, NHS, Oatly, Three, Tommy Hilfiger and Wren Kitchens.